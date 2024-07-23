Are Medical Stocks Lagging Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is one of 1025 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ISRG has returned about 36.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.9% on average. This means that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is biote Corp. (BTMD). The stock has returned 62.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, biote Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 44.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 86 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.7% so far this year, so ISRG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

biote Corp. however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #98. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and biote Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

