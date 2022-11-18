Are Medical Stocks Lagging Immunocore (IMCR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1185 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMCR's full-year earnings has moved 34.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IMCR has returned about 87.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -17.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Medpace (MEDP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0%.

Over the past three months, Medpace's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 560 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.9% this year, meaning that IMCR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Medpace falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 70 stocks and is ranked #131. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -33.4%.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and Medpace could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

