Are Medical Stocks Lagging Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1026 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS' full-year earnings has moved 100.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HIMS has returned 133.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. As we can see, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Novo Nordisk (NVO). The stock is up 37.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk's current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.4% so far this year, meaning that HIMS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Novo Nordisk falls under the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and Novo Nordisk as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.