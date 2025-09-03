Are Medical Stocks Lagging Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Halozyme Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 975 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Halozyme Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HALO's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HALO has gained about 53.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Halozyme Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 245.1%.

Over the past three months, atai Life Sciences N.V.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Halozyme Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 485 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that HALO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, atai Life Sciences N.V. falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Halozyme Therapeutics and atai Life Sciences N.V. as they could maintain their solid performance.

