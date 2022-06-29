Are Medical Stocks Lagging Galapagos (GLPG) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Galapagos NV (GLPG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Galapagos NV is one of 1181 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Galapagos NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPG's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GLPG has returned 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 15.4% on average. As we can see, Galapagos NV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR). The stock has returned 4% year-to-date.

For Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Galapagos NV is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 550 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.9% so far this year, meaning that GLPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Galapagos NV and Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

