Are Medical Stocks Lagging Exact Sciences (EXAS) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Exact Sciences is one of 960 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS' full-year earnings has moved 125% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EXAS has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.5%. This means that Exact Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.

The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exact Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 472 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that EXAS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Adicet Bio, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Exact Sciences and Adicet Bio, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

