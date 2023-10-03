Are Medical Stocks Lagging Exact Sciences (EXAS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exact Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1096 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS' full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EXAS has returned 34.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Exact Sciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB). The stock has returned 29.6% year-to-date.

For Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exact Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 531 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.7% so far this year, so EXAS is performing better in this area. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Exact Sciences and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

