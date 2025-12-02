Are Medical Stocks Lagging Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enhabit (EHAB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enhabit is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 950 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enhabit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHAB's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EHAB has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Enhabit is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Ensign Group (ENSG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.2%.

In Ensign Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enhabit belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, so EHAB is performing better in this area.

Ensign Group, however, belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +34.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Enhabit and Ensign Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

