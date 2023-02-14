Are Medical Stocks Lagging Editas Medicine (EDIT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Editas Medicine (EDIT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Editas Medicine is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1174 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Editas Medicine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDIT's full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EDIT has gained about 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.8% on average. This means that Editas Medicine is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Aspira (AWH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.2%.

In Aspira's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Editas Medicine belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.2% so far this year, so EDIT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aspira falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 98 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.

Editas Medicine and Aspira could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.