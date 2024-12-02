Are Medical Stocks Lagging Doximity (DOCS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Doximity (DOCS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Doximity is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1022 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Doximity is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCS' full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DOCS has gained about 89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Doximity is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AxoGen (AXGN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 103.5%.

The consensus estimate for AxoGen's current year EPS has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Doximity belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.6% so far this year, so DOCS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, AxoGen belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 86-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +6.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Doximity and AxoGen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

