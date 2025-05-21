Are Medical Stocks Lagging DBV Technologies (DBVT) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DBV Technologies S.A. is one of 999 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBV Technologies S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBVT's full-year earnings has moved 78.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DBVT has gained about 210.7% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.4%. This means that DBV Technologies S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 153.1%.

Over the past three months, Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DBV Technologies S.A. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.3% so far this year, so DBVT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #70. The industry has moved +16.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on DBV Technologies S.A. and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

