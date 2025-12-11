Are Medical Stocks Lagging Cronos Group (CRON) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cronos Group (CRON) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cronos Group is a member of our Medical group, which includes 947 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cronos Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRON's full-year earnings has moved 87.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CRON has moved about 38.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cronos Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.7%.

For Castle Biosciences, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cronos Group belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.4% so far this year, so CRON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Castle Biosciences, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 465-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +18.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cronos Group and Castle Biosciences, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.