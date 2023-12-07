Are Medical Stocks Lagging Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1089 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRVS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CRVS has gained about 92.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -6.9%. This means that Corvus Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.5%.

For Cue Biopharma, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Corvus Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 528 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.5% so far this year, so CRVS is performing better in this area. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Cue Biopharma, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

