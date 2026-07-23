Are Medical Stocks Lagging Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corcept Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 914 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corcept Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORT's full-year earnings has moved 142% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CORT has returned about 161.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.2%. This means that Corcept Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Quest Diagnostics (DGX). The stock is up 20.9% year-to-date.

For Quest Diagnostics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Corcept Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 137 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, meaning that CORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Quest Diagnostics, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +18.1% so far this year.

Corcept Therapeutics and Quest Diagnostics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.