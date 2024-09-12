Are Medical Stocks Lagging Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Context Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1019 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Context Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNTX's full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CNTX has returned about 89.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 10.7% on average. As we can see, Context Therapeutics Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL). The stock is up 17.6% year-to-date.

For Collegium Pharmaceutical, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Context Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 180 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.1% so far this year, so CNTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Collegium Pharmaceutical is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Context Therapeutics Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.