Are Medical Stocks Lagging Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Concentra Group (CON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Concentra Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 914 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Concentra Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CON's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CON has returned about 60.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Concentra Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cytokinetics (CYTK). The stock has returned 26.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cytokinetics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Concentra Group belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 72 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that CON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cytokinetics falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 438 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.2%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Concentra Group and Cytokinetics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.