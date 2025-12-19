Are Medical Stocks Lagging Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 946 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPX's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CMPX has moved about 247.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6%. As we can see, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 99.4%.

Over the past three months, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 46.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 464 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.7% so far this year, so CMPX is performing better in this area. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Compass Therapeutics, Inc. and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

