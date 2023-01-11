Are Medical Stocks Lagging COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1182 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPS' full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CMPS has returned 5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.7% on average. This means that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Geron (GERN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.4%.

In Geron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 32% so far this year, so CMPS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Geron belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 560-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved -19.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR and Geron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geron Corporation (GERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.