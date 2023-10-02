Are Medical Stocks Lagging Clover Health Investments (CLOV) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1105 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLOV's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLOV has moved about 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Clover Health Investments, Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Amedisys (AMED) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.8%.

For Amedisys, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clover Health Investments, Corp. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.2% so far this year, meaning that CLOV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amedisys falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.8%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Clover Health Investments, Corp. and Amedisys as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

