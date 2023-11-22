Are Medical Stocks Lagging Cencora, Inc. (COR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cencora (COR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cencora is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1087 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cencora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, COR has moved about 20% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.1% on average. This means that Cencora is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 102.2%.

For Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 65 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.5% so far this year, so COR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +23.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Cencora and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.