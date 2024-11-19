Are Medical Stocks Lagging Cencora, Inc. (COR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cencora (COR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cencora is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1023 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cencora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, COR has moved about 18.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.7%. As we can see, Cencora is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO). The stock is up 15.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that COR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Halozyme Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 504 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.7%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Cencora and Halozyme Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

