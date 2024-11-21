Are Medical Stocks Lagging CareCloud (CCLD) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

CareCloud, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1023 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CareCloud, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCLD's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CCLD has returned 77.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.7%. As we can see, CareCloud, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alvotech (ALVO). The stock is up 8.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Alvotech's current year EPS has increased 54.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CareCloud, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.4% so far this year, so CCLD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Alvotech falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 504 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.8%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on CareCloud, Inc. and Alvotech as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

