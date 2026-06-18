Are Medical Stocks Lagging C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 885 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCCC's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CCCC has returned about 105.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.2%. As we can see, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

In Clene Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 431 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1% this year, meaning that CCCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Clene Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track C4 Therapeutics, Inc. and Clene Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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