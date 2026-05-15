Are Medical Stocks Lagging C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 886 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCCC's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCCC has moved about 90.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.4%. This means that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM). The stock has returned 24.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 430 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so CCCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on C4 Therapeutics, Inc. and Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.