Are Medical Stocks Lagging Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Brookdale Senior Living is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1077 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brookdale Senior Living is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BKD has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Brookdale Senior Living is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CHGCY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.3%.

Over the past three months, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookdale Senior Living belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.1% so far this year, so BKD is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 192 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookdale Senior Living and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

