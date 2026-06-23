Are Medical Stocks Lagging BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is one of 885 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BTSG has gained about 79.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.9%. This means that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Bioventus (BVS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

The consensus estimate for Bioventus' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, so BTSG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bioventus falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 133 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.8%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Bioventus could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.