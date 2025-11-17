Are Medical Stocks Lagging BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 950 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BTSG has returned about 87.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This means that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT). The stock has returned 79.5% year-to-date.

For Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 46.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that BTSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 468-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +15.2% so far this year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

