Are Medical Stocks Lagging Brainsway (BWAY) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1025 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWAY's full-year earnings has moved 177.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BWAY has returned about 44.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 8.6%. This shows that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.5%.

For Intuitive Surgical, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.5% this year, meaning that BWAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 86-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +8.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

