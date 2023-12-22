Are Medical Stocks Lagging Brainsway (BWAY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 1086 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWAY's full-year earnings has moved 39.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BWAY has returned about 180.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adma Biologics (ADMA). The stock has returned 6.4% year-to-date.

For Adma Biologics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that BWAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adma Biologics, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 526-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved -16.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Adma Biologics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

