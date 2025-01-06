Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Boston Scientific (BSX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boston Scientific is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1011 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BSX has returned 1.5% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.7%. As we can see, Boston Scientific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aclarion, Inc. (ACON). The stock has returned 107.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Aclarion, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Boston Scientific is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 82 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

