Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boston Scientific (BSX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boston Scientific is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1024 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BSX has returned about 47.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This means that Boston Scientific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN). The stock is up 91.1% year-to-date.

In Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 183.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.9% so far this year, so BSX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 171 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.5%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Boston Scientific and Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

