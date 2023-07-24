Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Boston Scientific (BSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boston Scientific is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1119 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BSX has returned about 14.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.2%. This means that Boston Scientific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, DexCom (DXCM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.3%.

For DexCom, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 99 individual stocks and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that BSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DexCom falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 96 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Boston Scientific and DexCom as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

