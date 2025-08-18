Are Medical Stocks Lagging Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Black Diamond (BDTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Black Diamond is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 976 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Black Diamond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDTX's full-year earnings has moved 37.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BDTX has returned 29% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3%. As we can see, Black Diamond is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX). The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.

For Biorestorative Therapies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Black Diamond belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 487 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, so BDTX is performing better in this area. Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Black Diamond and Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

