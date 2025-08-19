Are Medical Stocks Lagging Biotricity (BTCY) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Biotricity Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 976 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Biotricity Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTCY's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BTCY has gained about 115.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.3% on average. This means that Biotricity Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.5%.

For Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Biotricity Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.6% so far this year, so BTCY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 84-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +5.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Biotricity Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.