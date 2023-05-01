Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioRad Laboratories (BIO) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bio-Rad Laboratories is one of 1147 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bio-Rad Laboratories is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIO's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BIO has returned about 7.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.8% on average. This shows that Bio-Rad Laboratories is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, GSK (GSK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.5%.

The consensus estimate for GSK's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bio-Rad Laboratories belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 100 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.4% so far this year, so BIO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GSK, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 552-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved -5.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bio-Rad Laboratories and GSK as they could maintain their solid performance.

