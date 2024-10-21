Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioLife Solutions (BLFS) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1025 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BioLife Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFS' full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BLFS has moved about 45.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BioLife Solutions, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eli Lilly (LLY). The stock has returned 57.5% year-to-date.

In Eli Lilly's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.4% so far this year, meaning that BLFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Eli Lilly, however, belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +20.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on BioLife Solutions, Inc. and Eli Lilly as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

