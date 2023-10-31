Are Medical Stocks Lagging Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Biohaven Ltd. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1091 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Biohaven Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHVN's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BHVN has returned about 99.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 11.8% on average. This means that Biohaven Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24%.

The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines' current year EPS has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Biohaven Ltd. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 529 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.7% so far this year, meaning that BHVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Blueprint Medicines is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Biohaven Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

