Are Medical Stocks Lagging BillionToOne, Inc. (BLLN) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BillionToOne (BLLN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BillionToOne is a member of our Medical group, which includes 919 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BillionToOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLLN's full-year earnings has moved 122% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BLLN has returned about 49.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BillionToOne is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Concentra Group (CON), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.4%.

For Concentra Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BillionToOne belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 84 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22% so far this year, so BLLN is performing better in this area.

Concentra Group, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 72-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on BillionToOne and Concentra Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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BillionToOne, Inc. (BLLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.