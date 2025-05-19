Are Medical Stocks Lagging Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a member of our Medical group, which includes 999 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Benitec Biopharma Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTC's full-year earnings has moved 61.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BNTC has returned 7.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.6%. This means that Benitec Biopharma Limited is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Concentra Group (CON). The stock has returned 14.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Concentra Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Benitec Biopharma Limited belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that BNTC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Concentra Group belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #51. The industry has moved -2.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Benitec Biopharma Limited and Concentra Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.