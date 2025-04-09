Are Medical Stocks Lagging Bayer (BAYRY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1003 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAYRY's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BAYRY has gained about 12.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lonza Group Ag (LZAGY). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

For Lonza Group Ag, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.3% so far this year, so BAYRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lonza Group Ag belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 81-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved -3.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Lonza Group Ag. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lonza Group Ag (LZAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.