Are Medical Stocks Lagging Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1019 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPMUF's full-year earnings has moved 62.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BPMUF has gained about 25% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 99.6%.

Over the past three months, Aveanna Healthcare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 497 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so BPMUF is performing better in this area.

Aveanna Healthcare, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +17.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Basilea Pharmaceutica AG and Aveanna Healthcare as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

