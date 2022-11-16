Are Medical Stocks Lagging Axonics (AXNX) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axonics Modulation Technologies is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axonics Modulation Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXNX's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AXNX has returned about 15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.2%. This means that Axonics Modulation Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, GlycoMimetics (GLYC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.1%.

In GlycoMimetics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axonics Modulation Technologies belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 45.3% this year, meaning that AXNX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 218-stock industry is currently ranked #84. The industry has moved -29.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Axonics Modulation Technologies and GlycoMimetics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.