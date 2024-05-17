Are Medical Stocks Lagging Avinger (AVGR) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Avinger (AVGR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avinger is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avinger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGR's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AVGR has moved about 37.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.2%. This means that Avinger is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.2%.

For Ayr Wellness Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avinger belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.2% so far this year, so AVGR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ayr Wellness Inc. falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 91 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.8%.

Avinger and Ayr Wellness Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

