Are Medical Stocks Lagging AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1188 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVEO's full-year earnings has moved 28.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AVEO has returned 214.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 23% on average. This means that AVEO Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 90.3%.

Over the past three months, Akero Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AVEO Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 562 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.8% this year, meaning that AVEO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





