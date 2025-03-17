Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is one of 1012 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACB's full-year earnings has moved 2400% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ACB has returned about 3.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.4%. This means that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Concentra Group (CON). The stock is up 5.1% year-to-date.

For Concentra Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurora Cannabis Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.1% this year, meaning that ACB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Concentra Group falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 59 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Concentra Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

