Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACB's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACB has gained about 3.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.2% on average. This means that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH). The stock is up 0.7% year-to-date.

For Lantheus Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurora Cannabis Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 41.1% this year, meaning that ACB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Lantheus Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Lantheus Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.