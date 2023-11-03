Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is one of 1091 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUPH's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AUPH has moved about 82.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.5%. As we can see, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.5%.

Over the past three months, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 193 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.1% so far this year, so AUPH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 529 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.