Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aura Biosciences (AURA) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is one of 891 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aura Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AURA's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AURA has gained about 36.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6.7% on average. This means that Aura Biosciences, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX). The stock is up 89% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Biodesix, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aura Biosciences, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 436 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.3% this year, meaning that AURA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Biodesix, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 62-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved -10% so far this year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc. and Biodesix, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.