Are Medical Stocks Lagging Auna S.A. (AUNA) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Auna S.A. (AUNA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Auna S.A. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1010 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Auna S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUNA's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AUNA has gained about 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.8% on average. As we can see, Auna S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA). The stock is up 13.6% year-to-date.

For Coya Therapeutics, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Auna S.A. belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5% this year, meaning that AUNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 508-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Auna S.A. and Coya Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.