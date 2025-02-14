Are Medical Stocks Lagging Auna S.A. (AUNA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Auna S.A. (AUNA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Auna S.A. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1010 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Auna S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUNA's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AUNA has returned 27.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.4%. This means that Auna S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX). The stock has returned 7.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Auna S.A. belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so AUNA is performing better in this area.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 510-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +13.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Auna S.A. and BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.